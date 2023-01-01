MailBluster
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.
