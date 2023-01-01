WebCatalog

TOPOL.io

TOPOL.io

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: topol.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من TOPOL.io على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Create beautiful e-mails for every device thanks to our drag-and-drop editor. Easy to build. Quick to get done. No need for an HTML coder and graphic anymore. Save hours on e-mail production. You do... Show More 't have to be a graphic designer, HTML coder, or specialist on email rendering. Drag and Drop - It's quick, it's easy it's intuitive and it's fun. You will start to like creating emails! Or you can just use our templates. Beautiful and responsive. No more troubles with rendering on different clients, even Outlook.

الفئات:

Business
Email Template Builder Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: topol.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ TOPOL.io. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Square

Square

squareup.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Flodesk

Flodesk

flodesk.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Beefree

Beefree

beefree.io

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.