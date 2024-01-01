WebCatalog

الموقع الإلكتروني: geopostcodes.com

A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided into three products: - Zip code database: A complete offer of zip code data for Enterprise and Product integration. - Boundaries database: Our edge-matched boundaries cover postal and administrative areas with high precision and visualization resolution. - Streets database: Complete your geo data with street-level information for address validation, autocomplete, and last-mile delivery. The datasets are complemented with advanced features, including multi-language support, UNLOCODE and IATA codes, city definitions, administrative areas, latitude and longitude coordinates, and more. A customer success manager dedicated to your account and committed to your success will ensure a seamless data integration process and an immediate answer to all your questions. Companies like Gartner, IBM, and UPS rely on our international zip code databases.

الفئات:

Business
Location Intelligence Software

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ GeoPostcodes. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

