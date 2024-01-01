ME-QR
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: me-qr.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من ME-QR على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or occasion. • Dynamic QR Codes: Even the free tier offers dynamic QR codes, allowing you to update the content behind the code without needing to regenerate a new one. • Built-in QR Scanner: Scan QR codes on the go directly within the platform. Scan history lets you easily access previously scanned codes. • ME-Ticket Integration: Looking to sell event tickets? ME-QR offers ME-Ticket, a platform to create events, generate QR code tickets, and manage sales. Overall, ME-QR is a versatile QR code solution for individuals and businesses seeking a user-friendly platform with free option, customization and dynamic features and a paid option with API integration and unlimited advertising.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: me-qr.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ ME-QR. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.