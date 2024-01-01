WebCatalog

Blinq.me

Blinq.me

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: blinq.me

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Blinq.me على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards that encapsulate not just their contact details, but also a richer profile including links to social media, professional websites, and other digital platforms. These cards can be effortlessly shared with anyone, anytime, through a smartphone or other digital devices, facilitating instant connection in any networking situation. Blinq stands out for its ease of use, offering intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it an essential tool for modern professionals keen on building and maintaining their business networks in an environmentally conscious way.

الفئات:

Productivity
برنامج مولد رمز الاستجابة السريعة

الموقع الإلكتروني: blinq.me

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Blinq.me. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Tapbiolink

Tapbiolink

tapbiolink.com

QR Code Dynamic

QR Code Dynamic

qrcodedynamic.com

ME-QR

ME-QR

me-qr.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.