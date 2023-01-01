WebCatalogWebCatalog
Help Scout

Help Scout

secure.helpscout.net

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Help Scout app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's main product (also called Help Scout) is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) HIPAA-compliant help desk.Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 10,000 customers in over 140 countries including Buffer, Basecamp, Trello, Reddit, and AngelList. In addition to its Boston location, the company has a remote workforce with over 100 employees living in more than 80 cities around the world.

Website: secure.helpscout.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Help Scout. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Brightcove

Brightcove

signin.brightcove.com

Buildium

Buildium

signin.managebuilding.com

Social Solutions

Social Solutions

socialsolutions.com

Threat Stack

Threat Stack

app.threatstack.com

Trello

Trello

trello.com

HappyFox

HappyFox

happyfox.com

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

LiveChat

LiveChat

my.livechatinc.com

New Balance

New Balance

newbalance.com

ME ServiceDesk

ME ServiceDesk

accounts.zoho.com

Syncro MSP

Syncro MSP

admin.syncromsp.com

BoldDesk

BoldDesk

app.bolddesk.com