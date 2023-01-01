4th and Goal 2020
poki.com
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
使用 Mac 和 PC 版 WebCatalog 上适用于 4th and Goal 2020 的桌面应用程序增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用程序。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个账户和应用程序。
将网络应用程序附加到菜单栏（托盘），通过键盘快捷键快速访问。
将应用程序设为默认电子邮件客户端、排列窗口、控制通知等等！
当您离开办公桌时，使用密码或触控 ID 锁定应用程序。
拦截广告、阻止跟踪器访问您的个人数据并加快网站速度。
4th and Goal 2020 是一款美式橄榄球管理游戏。准备好参加大型比赛吧！此版本的 4th 和 Goal 提供了新的玩法，例如红区传球。观看您的外接手晃动 DB 并进入达阵区！场上踢球、统计数据和名人堂模式应该让您保持警惕。不要忘记：没有弃踢或射门得分...对待每一次比赛都像第四个进球一样！移动 - 箭头键传球/比赛 - A/S/D Boost - W Snap ball - 空格键菜单导航 - 鼠标第四个和进球2020 由托尼·科尔宾创建。它是 4th 和 Goal 系列的一部分，始于 2009 年。从那时起，Tony Corbin 还制作了不同的美式橄榄球游戏，例如 Linebacker Alley 和 Linebacker Alley 2，这些游戏也可以在 Poki 上找到！
网站： poki.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与 4th and Goal 2020 没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
4th and Goal 2018
poki.com
4th and Goal 2019
poki.com
4th and Goal 2021
poki.com
4th and Goal 2023
poki.com
4th and Goal 2022
poki.com
Linebacker Alley
poki.com
Linebacker Alley 2
poki.com
Footballwars Online
poki.com
Touchdowners
poki.com
American Football Challenge
poki.com
Super Liquid Soccer
poki.com
Field Goal FRVR
fieldgoal.frvr.com