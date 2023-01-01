《4th and Goal 2021》是一款由托尼·科尔宾 (Tony Corbin) 创作的美式橄榄球游戏。在深受喜爱的系列的最新作品中，您的战术手册中有全新的团队、策略和团队设置。成为你的橄榄球队的四分卫，并指挥达阵得分并转化为得分。从战术手册中选择不同的动作来布置精彩的传球进攻，或者尝试为自己抢几米并布置另一场进攻。从战术手册中明智地选择你的战术，这样你就可以解锁其他球员来尝试得分，并尝试使其成为团队努力！加入世界级足球队并赢得冠军！为第四届超级碗和 2021 年的下一届超级碗做好准备。您可以代表 NFL 中最好的球队之一进行比赛。在进攻中执行最佳进攻得分！移动 - 箭头键传球/比赛 - A/S/DBoost - WSnap 球 - 空格键菜单导航 - Mouse4th 和 Goal 2021 由 Tony Corbin 创建。在 Poki 上玩他们的其他体育游戏：Linebacker Alley 2、Linebacker Alley、4th and Goal 2020 以及 4th and Goal 2019。

网站： poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与 4th and Goal 2021 没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。