SVG Editors - 最热门应用

SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editors are software tools designed for creating, editing, and manipulating SVG files, which are XML-based vector image formats widely used for web graphics, animations, and scalable illustrations. These editors offer a range of features tailored to the needs of graphic designers, web developers, and artists, empowering them to craft visually compelling and scalable images with precision and flexibility.
提交新应用
Figma
figma.com
Figma 是一款矢量图形编辑器和原型设计工具，主要基于 Web，并具有由 macOS 和 Windows 桌面应用程序启用的额外离线功能。适用于 Android 和 iOS 的 Figma Mirror 配套应用程序允许在移动设备上查看 Figma 原型。 Figma 的功能集侧重于用户界面和用户体验设计中的使用，重点是实时协作。
Penpot
penpot.app
Penpot 是第一个面向跨领域团队的开源设计和原型平台。 Penpot 不依赖于操作系统，它基于 Web，并采用开放 Web 标准 (SVG)。对于所有人并由社区赋予权力。
Boxy SVG
boxy-svg.com
Boxy SVG 是一款矢量图形编辑器，用于创建插图以及徽标、图标和其他图形设计元素。它主要专注于编辑 SVG 文件格式的绘图。该程序可作为网络应用程序和桌面应用程序使用，适用于 Windows、macOS、Chrome OS 和基于 Linux 的操作系统。
Vecta
vecta.io
Vecta 是一款面向团队的实时协作 SVG 编辑器，具有强大的基于 Javascript 的插件系统。轻松扩展和自动化，或创建包含数千个符号的流程图、UML、网络、等轴测图和 Web 图表。导出为多种格式和分辨率，包括 PNG、JPG 和缩小的 SVG，它们尺寸非常小，在所有设备上都能呈现精美的效果。
Vectorpea
vectorpea.com
Vectorpea 在线矢量编辑器可让您编辑矢量图形、AI、SVG 和 PDF 文件！
SVG Viewer
svgviewer.dev
SVG Viewer 是一个用于查看、编辑和优化 SVG 的在线工具。