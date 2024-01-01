Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - 最热门应用

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
Asana
asana.com
Asana 是一款网络和移动应用程序，旨在帮助团队组织、跟踪和管理他们的工作。 Forrester, Inc. 报告称“Asana 简化了基于团队的工作管理。”它是由同名公司生产的。 （体式公司） 它由 Facebook 联合创始人达斯汀·莫斯科维茨 (Dustin Moskovitz) 和前 Google、前 Facebook 工程师贾斯汀·罗森斯坦 (Justin Rosenstein) 于 2008 年创立，两人都致力于提高 Facebook 员工的生产力。该产品于 2012 年 4 月上市。2018 年 12 月，该公司估值为 15 亿美元。
ClickUp
clickup.com
我们的使命是让世界变得更加高效。为此，我们构建了一个应用程序来替换所有这些内容 - 任务、文档、目标和聊天。
Coda
coda.io
Coda 是一款基于云的文档编辑器，由 Shishir Mehrotra 和 Alex DeNeui 创立。办事处位于贝尔维尤、旧金山和山景城。第一个软件版本1.0于2019年5月推出。此前四年多来，它一直处于内测版本。Coda提供文字处理、电子表格和数据库功能。它是一个将电子表格、演示文稿、应用程序和文档混合在一起的画布。该软件可以与Slack和Gmail等第三方服务集成。2017年，Coda筹集了6000万美元。 Greylock Partners、Khosla Ventures 和 General Catalyst 参与了本轮融资，LinkedIn 联合创始人 Reid Hoffman ...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com 是一个项目管理工具，使组织能够管理任务、项目和团队工作。截至 2020 年，该公司为 100,000 个组织提供服务，其中包括许多非技术组织。 2019 年 7 月，该公司融资 1.5 亿美元，估值为 19 亿美元。 Monday.com 荣获 2020 年应用、移动和语音类别威比生产力奖。
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark 是下一代团队工作空间。工作的未来就在这里，而且是免费的。
Fibery
fibery.io
无限灵活的工作空间，无需代码即可连接所有公司流程。 创建空间，将它们连接在一起，邀请队友 并做一些很酷的事情。
Wrike
wrike.com
只有 Wrike 的工作管理平台可以让您的团队全面了解并控制所有任务和项目。项目管理软件从未如此具有协作性。
Teamwork
teamwork.com
借助 Teamwork 的项目管理软件、帮助台、聊天、文档管理软件和 CRM，创建一支能够协同工作的高效团队。
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice 是一个人员管理平台，帮助人员领导者建立敬业、高绩效的团队，激发获胜文化，并制定数据驱动的战略业务决策。
Hive
hive.com
适用于快速移动团队的第一生产力平台。管理项目、跟踪任务并与各种规模的团队协作。立即开始 14 天免费试用。
15Five
15five.com
15Five 软件通过不断提出问题并开始正确的对话来提高员工的绩效和敬业度。
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
当您的员工成长时，您的业务也会增长。 我们相信您和我们企业的成功取决于人。借助我们经过验证的业务工具集，我们将指导您的团队和业务实现持续增长。
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome 是一个一体化的绩效管理平台。 OKR 和目标、绩效评估、反馈、1:1 会议、参与度调查。现在演示。
Profit.co
profit.co
OKR 软件可帮助您执行战略。专注于目标。衡量你的进步。取得成果。
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
超上下文（以前称为 Soapbox）可帮助管理者更好地进行一对一、团队会议和讨论。制定议程、管理会议、设定目标并获取反馈——一切尽在一个地方。
Range
range.co
促进更好的团队合作。无论您的团队在哪里工作，都可以让您的团队更加紧密联系、更加专注、更加高效。
ShareFile
sharefile.com
使用 ShareFile 从任何设备或位置安全地共享内容并与客户和内部团队协作。部门和小型企业需要简单、安全的解决方案来与客户和彼此协作。借助 ShareFile，您可以使用任何设备安全地访问文件、共享数据并创建省时的工作流程。设置简单、快速 - 无需 IT。在任何设备上共享、发送任何大小的文件：无论您是在办公室还是在旅途中，您都可以通过云存储随时随地安全地访问您的文件。了解您的文件始终安全：银行级加密可保护您的文件、电子邮件和附件在传输和静态时的安全。安全协作：审核跟踪和可配置权限，以了解和控制谁在访问您的数据。优化客户和员工入职流程：节省时间的工作流程减少了单点协作中的手动文书工作。安全 ...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
协调结果、协调有目的的工作并在分布式组织中实现问责制。
Officevibe
officevibe.com
发挥出团队中最好的一面。与您的团队成员互动并培养信任的单一平台。应对挑战并增强优势，以便您的团队能够做到最好。
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan 提供 Microsoft Office 365 战略组合、财务和资源管理解决方案，满足每个 PMO 的需求。
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software 是一个集成、全面、持续的绩效管理平台，包括绩效、目标或 OKR、反馈、1:1、认可、学习和脉搏调查，旨在提高战略执行力并创造增长。
Weekdone
weekdone.com
通过基于 OKR 的有效目标设定、每周检查和员工绩效跟踪来协调您的组织。免费管理最多 3 名用户的团队。
Perdoo
perdoo.com
OKR 平台被 70 多个国家/地区雄心勃勃的组织所使用。永远免费。无限的目标。最好的支持和资源。
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio 是一家总部位于华盛顿州贝尔维尤的公司，成立于 2007 年，致力于开发技术业务管理软件即服务 (SaaS) 应用程序。 Apptio 企业应用程序旨在评估和传达 IT 服务成本，以用于规划、预算和预测目的。 Apptio 的服务为首席信息官提供了管理技术部门的存储、应用、能源使用、网络安全和报告义务的工具。2009 年，该公司是硅谷风险投资公司 Andreessen Horowitz 的第一笔投资。该公司拥有约550家不同规模的客户。2018年11月11日，宣布Apptio将被私募股权公司Vista Equity Partners以19亿美元收购。
Swit
swit.io
Swit 是一个全公司范围的团队协作平台，它将团队 CHAT 和任务管理无缝地结合在一个方便的地方。
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook 是一个以人为本的平台，帮助公司通过签到、OKR、KPI 和行动项目来增强其团队的能力，所有这些都与综合会议工具相关。它允许经理与员工进行交流，提供专门的空间来分享进度和讨论员工发展，并将 OKR 融入到团队所做的一切中，以协调整个公司的战略。 Hirebook 的战略产品对于任何寻求提高参与度的组织来说都是一个成功的组合。
Betterworks
betterworks.com
通过协调、承诺和透明度统一您的组织并赋予您的员工执行能力
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox 是一款参与度和绩效软件，可让您通过使用反馈见解和绩效工具指导经理来提高参与度和保留率。
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io 提供一流的 OKR 软件。了解您的公司如何衡量目标和跟踪绩效。
Tability
tability.app
从电子表格中获取您的目标。一种更智能、更简单的方法，让您的团队围绕目标和结果进行调整，而不会让您感觉是一件苦差事。
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR 集成敏捷工作管理 - 管理您的工作并将业务成果与公司目标联系起来 - 项目管理 - 任务管理 - 团队管理
Quantive
quantive.com
将战略转化为结果的最佳平台。 将战略背景、优先事项和进展融入到日常工作中，并充分发挥您的业务潜力。
Frankli
frankli.io
适用于高绩效组织的绩效管理系统和参与平台。将人们与公司、战略以及彼此联系起来。轻松集成。
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis 是一个数字计划板，用于规划和管理敏捷发布系列、版本和产品组合。在项目或解决方案增量期间为组织提供完美且即时的可视化。 Kendis 与 JIRA 集成并提供实时 2 路同步。 Kendis 板可用于： P.I 规划 (SAFe)、分布式团队规划、依赖性跟踪、发布管理、解决方案培训 (SAFe)、产品组合管理
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt 是领先组织用来连接、管理和执行其最重要的计划和举措的解决方案。
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches 是世界上最先进的加速器管理平台，它提供了扩展现代加速器和孵化器项目所需的工具。
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
真正带来改进的管理软件。我们的管理套件通过成为更好地协调、协调和沟通的工具，帮助董事和经理改进管理团队的方式。
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan 为您提供一站式的最佳绩效管理服务。分享想法、制定目标并获得实时反馈。
Jell
jell.com
每日站立会议以团结团队。管理目标和 OKR。与 Slack、MS Teams、Jira、Github、Trello 等集成。免费试用 14 天。
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh 是一个绩效管理平台，可以让员工轻松实现目标并获得及时反馈，尤其是在远程团队中。它看起来像 Facebook，员工不再填写无聊的人力资源表格，而是互相点赞并评论彼此的进步。
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark 是一个由人工智能驱动的动态工作中心，为团队提供管理项目、人员和流程的组件。借助 MetaSpark 的多功能仪表板、可自定义模板和一系列 AI 工具，塑造独特的工作流程。与 1000 多个应用程序无缝集成，并与您的团队轻松协作，利用 MetaSpark 的协作功能促进有效的团队合作并实现卓越的生产力。每月在管理任务上节省 60 多个小时，使您的团队能够专注于战略和执行。功能： -列表、看板、甘特图 -AI 生成的项目模板 -公司模板 -AI 生成的文档和注释 -目标仪表板 -我的工作仪表板 -评论、@提及和协作工作空间 -认可和奖励
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • 战略规划 • OKR • KPI • 任务（包括看板） • 项目（包括甘特图） • 白板 • 报告 • 潜在客户 • 客户 • 参与 • 票证 • 表格和调查 • 360° 审核 • 奖励 • 出勤 • 休假• LMS • 通过执行策略并通过策略、OKR 和 KPI 有效实现关键指标，超越您的同行 - 通过单击按钮生成实时报告和 KPI 仪表板，在这个敏捷的商业世界中做出更快、更明智的决策 - 🙂通过奖励系统、每周签到、一对一和内部排名来吸引和激励您的员工和团队 - 通过易于应用和有效的项目（包括甘特图）全面了解您的项目）和任务（包括看板）管理；轻松生成项目发...