Large Language Models Software - 最热门应用

Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT：优化对话语言模型。我们训练了一个名为 ChatGPT 的模型，它以对话方式进行交互。对话格式使ChatGPT能够回答后续问题、承认错误、挑战不正确的前提并拒绝不适当的请求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它经过训练可以遵循提示中的指令并提供详细的响应。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
您可以使用巴德来帮助推进您的想法。在 Bard 的帮助下，您可以执行以下操作： - 集思广益，制定计划，或寻找不同的方法来完成工作 - 获得更复杂主题的快速、易于理解的摘要 - 创建大纲、电子邮件、博客文章、诗歌等的初稿
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
您的日常人工智能伴侣。
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
人工智能社区建设未来。构建、训练和部署由机器学习领域的参考开源提供支持的最先进模型。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始创建者创立的公司。 Databricks 源于加州大学伯克利分校的 AMPLab 项目，该项目参与了 Apache Spark 的开发，这是一个构建在 Scala 之上的开源分布式计算框架。 Databricks 开发了一个用于 Spark 的基于 Web 的平台，该平台提供自动化集群管理和 IPython 风格的笔记本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，该公司还联合举办大规模的Spark在线开放课程，并举办全球最大的Spark会议——Spark峰会。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai 是领先的开源生成式 AI 和机器学习平台提供商，其使命是实现 AI 民主化。它将 30 位 Kaggle 大师的技术实力提炼成简单的 AI 云产品，用于生成 AI 和机器学习，解决强大的问题。客户、社区和合作伙伴是 H2O.ai 的战略投资者，致力于构建利用 AI 造福人类的长期愿景。 H2O.ai 的分布式 ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogen Torch 和 Document AI 人工智能引擎已经改变了超过 20,000 个全球组织以及超过一半的财富 500 强和家喻户晓的品牌，包括 AT&T、澳大利亚联邦银行、PayPal、Chi...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推动 GenAI 在企业中的采用。 我们得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投资者的支持 TuneChat：我们的聊天应用程序由开源模型提供支持 TuneStudio：我们为开发人员微调和部署法学硕士的游乐场 ChainFury：我们的开源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到