WebCatalog

Momice

Momice

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: momice.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «Momice» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)

Категорії:

Entertainment
Event Management Platforms

Вебсайт: momice.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Momice». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Переглянути

WebCatalog Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.