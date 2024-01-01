WebCatalog

Inkwell Global Marketing

Inkwell Global Marketing

Вебсайт: inkwellusa.com

Inkwell Global Marketing is a full service merchandise agency. We streamline and simplify the procurement, storage and distribution of corporate merchandise. Our industry leading platform allows users to check their inventory, ship merchandise and integrate with third party systems and apps to automate workflows. We offer full scale merchandise stores, popup and microsites and custom eCommerce solutions that will integrate with your existing platforms. Inkwell helps organizations communicate their image to the world by creating merchandise that reflect their brand, beliefs and culture. Corporate merchandise is an integral part of the overall marketing and public relations efforts. Inkwell serves as an extension of our clients, advising in all aspects of selecting, designing, producing and distributing swag. Logistics, storage and distribution plays an integral part of our model. We offer full warehousing services including: storage, pick and pack, kitting, drop ship and customization.

Категорії:

Business
Програмне забезпечення для керування рекламними продуктами

