WebCatalog

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

Ще не встановили WebCatalog Desktop? Завантажте WebCatalog Desktop.

Користуватися вебзастосунком

Вебсайт: feedbeo.com

Покращуйте свою роботу із десктопним застосунком для «Feedbeo» у WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск застосунків у вікнах без зайвих елементів, але з удосконаленими можливостями.

Легко керуйте і перемикайтеся між кількома акаунтами й застосунками, не змінюючи браузери.

Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.

Вебсайт: feedbeo.com

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Feedbeo». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

Альтернативи

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

Вам також може сподобатися

Slido

Slido

sli.do

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

Disroot Polls

Disroot Polls

disroot.org

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Taggg

Taggg

taggg.com

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

VoxVote

VoxVote

voxvote.com

Polly

Polly

polly.ai

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Remarq

Remarq

remarqable.com

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Poll Maker

Poll Maker

poll-maker.com

Переглянути

WebCatalog Desktop

Підтримка

Компанія

Юридична інформація

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.