WebCatalog

Webex

Webex

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: webex.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog üzerinde Webex çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages

Web Sitesi: webex.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Webex ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

Session

Session

session.com

Rakuten Sports

Rakuten Sports

sports.rakuten.com

Sequel.io

Sequel.io

sequel.io

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

WebinarGeek

WebinarGeek

webinargeek.com

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

LiveWebinar

LiveWebinar

livewebinar.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Certain

Certain

certain.com

Sessions.us

Sessions.us

sessions.us

Ürün

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.