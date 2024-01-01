Predibase

Predibase

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: predibase.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Predibase в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible cost. Built by the team that created the internal AI platforms at Apple and Uber, Predibase is fast, efficient, and scalable for any size job. Predibase pairs an easy to use declarative interface with high-end GPU capacity on serverless managed infra for training and serving, providing engineers with a solution for the complete ML lifecycle. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open-source foundations, including Ludwig and LoRAX, and can be deployed in your private cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control. In production with both Fortune 500 and high growth companies, Predibase is helping engineering teams deliver AI driven value back to their organization in days, not months.
Категории:
Software Development
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

Веб-сайт: predibase.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Predibase, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Vocode

Vocode

vocode.dev

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

Вам также может понравиться

FinetuneDB

FinetuneDB

finetunedb.com

dstack

dstack

dstack.ai

Replicate

Replicate

replicate.com

SourceHut

SourceHut

sourcehut.org

RunPod

RunPod

runpod.io

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Kiri.Art

Kiri.Art

kiri.art

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

Restack

Restack

restack.io

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry

truefoundry.com

OpenStack

OpenStack

openstack.org

Обзор

Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.