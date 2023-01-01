WebCatalog

Webex

Webex

Não tem o WebCatalog instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: webex.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Webex no WebCatalog para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages

Site: webex.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Webex. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Talvez você também goste de

Session

Session

session.com

Sequel.io

Sequel.io

sequel.io

WebinarGeek

WebinarGeek

webinargeek.com

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

LiveWebinar

LiveWebinar

livewebinar.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Butter

Butter

butter.us

Sessions.us

Sessions.us

sessions.us

Certain

Certain

certain.com

Cosmofeed

Cosmofeed

cosmofeed.com

Produto

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.