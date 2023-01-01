WebCatalog

InEvent

InEvent

Não tem o WebCatalog instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: inevent.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de InEvent no WebCatalog para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.

Site: inevent.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com InEvent. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Talvez você também goste de

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Hopin Events

Hopin Events

hopin.com

Splash

Splash

splashthat.com

Refty

Refty

refty.co

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

WorkCast

WorkCast

info.workcast.com

Worldpackers

Worldpackers

worldpackers.com

Socio

Socio

socio.events

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Produto

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.