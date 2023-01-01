Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With interaction at its core, Evenium enables you to create dynamic and interactive learning environments that allow participants to engage with the content, speakers and each other - all in real-time. TICKETING & REGISTRATION Ensure a seamless registration process for everyone - yourself included: • Manage registration, ticketing and payment all in one place. • Create a custom event website with our easy-to-use website builder. • Easy online registration for both speakers and attendees. • Automated reminders, follow-up emails and detailed analytics. EVENT MANAGEMENT Focus on delivering an engaging experience to your participants while we take care of the logistics: • Create customized agendas and schedules. • Manage attendees, speakers, sponsors & exhibitors all in one place. • Access detailed analytics and reporting to better inform strategic decision-making. • Overview and manage rooming lists and travel itineraries easily. INTERACTIVITY Expand your reach and make your event more inclusive allowing more people to join in regardless of their location, while delivering an engaging learning experience: • Live streaming and collaboration • Live polls and Q&A sessions • Virtual networking opportunities Our platform is user-friendly and designed to make the event experience smooth and efficient. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your next event and leave a lasting impression on your attendees. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a demo.

