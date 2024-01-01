Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams to make them more efficient and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 67,000+ customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax.

ウェブサイト： freshworks.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはFreshworksによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。