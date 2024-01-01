WebCatalog

Parative is focused on putting actionable product usage and customer behavior insights into the hands of the employees that need them most – front-line revenue and retention teams – without the need for support from a data team, CDP, or data warehouse. Parative is designed to help teams answer three questions: * How do we identify which customer behaviors are leading indicators of conversion, retention, and expansion? * How do we monitor these key behaviors in real-time across a customer population to score each customer’s readiness for these outcomes? * When we see that these key behaviors occur (or don’t), which employee do we alert and what action do we want to automate in another tool we use? In short, Parative’s Customer Behavior Platform identifies when your customers’ product usage signals readiness for conversion, churn, or expansion. Best yet, no Parative login is required. The insights Parative captures, alerts it triggers, and actions it automates all exist entirely within the tools you already use, from Slack to the CRM. So no matter the customer segment, no matter the behavioral signal, Parative gives revenue and retention teams the insights they need to do their jobs better – no additional dashboards required.

Catégories:

Business
Logiciel de recherche d'utilisateurs

Site Web : parative.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Parative. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

