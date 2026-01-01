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Notion

Notion

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Notion is a workspace app for notes, databases, tasks, calendars, and collaboration, used to organize information and manage projects.

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Notion is a productivity and workspace app designed for note-taking, project management, task tracking, and knowledge organization. It combines pages, databases, calendars, and collaborative tools in one flexible platform, allowing individuals and teams to create workflows that fit their needs.

Users can build structured notes, manage to-do lists, track projects, and organize information with customizable templates and linked databases. Notion also supports real-time collaboration, comments, sharing, and permissions, making it suitable for team planning, documentation, and internal knowledge bases. Its block-based editor allows content to be arranged with text, tables, checklists, embeds, and other elements in a single workspace.

The app is commonly used as a personal organizer, team wiki, content planner, and lightweight project management tool. Its main value lies in combining document creation and database management in a single app, helping users keep related information connected and accessible across devices.

Categories: ProductivityNote-Taking AppsProject Management SoftwareAI Writing AssistantsNote-Taking SoftwareKnowledge Base Software

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