Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's main product (also called Help Scout) is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) HIPAA-compliant help desk.Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 10,000 customers in over 140 countries including Buffer, Basecamp, Trello, Reddit, and AngelList. In addition to its Boston location, the company has a remote workforce with over 100 employees living in more than 80 cities around the world.

Website: secure.helpscout.net

