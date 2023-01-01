WebCatalog
Glassix

Glassix

glassix.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Glassix on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Glassix: 'AI that speaks customer.' Unify your messaging, accelerate responses, and boost satisfaction with our leading-edge customer communication platform.

Website: glassix.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glassix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Bookboost

Bookboost

bookboost.io

Skilljar

Skilljar

skilljar.com

Hippo Video

Hippo Video

hippovideo.io

Trengo

Trengo

trengo.com

Portals.co

Portals.co

portals.co

Caden AI

Caden AI

trycaden.com

Flock

Flock

flock.com

Aide

Aide

aide.app

Klaus

Klaus

klausapp.com

Customer Thermometer

Customer Thermometer

customerthermometer.com

FuseBase

FuseBase

nimbusweb.me

Kakitangan

Kakitangan

kakitangan.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy