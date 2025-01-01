Top Azalea Health Alternatives

SimplePractice

SimplePractice

simplepractice.com

SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.

Whereby

Whereby

whereby.com

Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.

Doxy.me

Doxy.me

doxy.me

Doxy.me is a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform enabling remote consultations and training for healthcare professionals, integrated with EHR and LMS systems.

Doctolib

Doctolib

doctolib.fr

Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.

iPlum

iPlum

iplum.com

iPlum provides a separate business phone line with calling and texting features for professionals, ensuring security and compliance for various industries.

AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD

advancedmd.com

AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.

IntakeQ

IntakeQ

intakeq.com

IntakeQ is a digital platform for managing patient intake forms, scheduling, and billing, enhancing efficiency and communication in healthcare settings.

Spruce Health

Spruce Health

sprucehealth.com

Spruce Health is a healthcare app that streamlines communication between patients and providers, offering secure messaging, telehealth, and management tools.

Valant

Valant

valant.io

Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.

Tebra

Tebra

tebra.com

Tebra is a healthcare platform that integrates EHRs, billing, and practice management tools for independent medical practices, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Practice Fusion

Practice Fusion

practicefusion.com

Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.

CollaborateMD

CollaborateMD

collaboratemd.com

CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.

Weave

Weave

getweave.com

Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.

OhMD

OhMD

ohmd.com

OhMD is a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that facilitates patient communication via SMS, allowing healthcare providers to automate and streamline interactions.

Practice Better

Practice Better

practicebetter.io

Practice Better is a practice management app for health and wellness professionals, offering tools for client management, scheduling, and secure communication.

DrChrono

DrChrono

drchrono.com

DrChrono is a cloud-based EHR platform for managing patient records, billing, and telemedicine, enhancing workflow and patient care.

TheraNest

TheraNest

theranest.com

TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.

Jane

Jane

jane.app

Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.

CentralReach

CentralReach

centralreach.com

CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.

Medesk

Medesk

medesk.net

Medesk is cloud-based practice management software for healthcare providers, facilitating patient management, appointment scheduling, billing, and telemedicine.

Clinicea

Clinicea

clinicea.com

Clinicea is a clinic management platform that simplifies operations for practitioners, clinics, and hospital OPDs across multiple specialties worldwide.

Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health

rectanglehealth.com

Rectangle Health app streamlines healthcare operations, managing patient data, billing, and clinical workflows to enhance efficiency and improve patient care.

TrialHub

TrialHub

trialhub.com

TrialHub is a data intelligence platform that aids clinical research by automating Standard of Care data, optimizing trial design, and improving patient recruitment.

QGenda

QGenda

qgenda.com

QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.

Healthie

Healthie

legion.health

Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.

Maple

Maple

getmaple.ca

Maple is a Canadian virtual care app providing 24/7 access to licensed doctors and specialists with quick wait times for consultations.

iClinic

iClinic

iclinic.com.br

iClinic is a management app for healthcare providers that helps manage patient records, communication, and clinical data with remote access and user-friendly features.

Carepatron

Carepatron

carepatron.com

Carepatron is a healthcare management platform that facilitates patient scheduling, records management, and telehealth services for healthcare professionals.

Teladoc

Teladoc

teladochealth.com

The Teladoc app connects patients with healthcare professionals for remote consultations, covering various health services, including medical care and mental health.

WebPT

WebPT

webpt.com

WebPT is an EMR platform for physical therapy practices that streamlines documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement.

