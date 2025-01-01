Top Azalea Health Alternatives

SimplePractice
simplepractice.com
SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.
Doxy.me
doxy.me
Doxy.me is a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform enabling remote consultations and training for healthcare professionals, integrated with EHR and LMS systems.
Doctolib
doctolib.fr
Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum provides a separate business phone line with calling and texting features for professionals, ensuring security and compliance for various industries.
AdvancedMD
advancedmd.com
AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.
IntakeQ
intakeq.com
IntakeQ is a digital platform for managing patient intake forms, scheduling, and billing, enhancing efficiency and communication in healthcare settings.
Spruce Health
sprucehealth.com
Spruce Health is a healthcare app that streamlines communication between patients and providers, offering secure messaging, telehealth, and management tools.
Valant
valant.io
Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.
Tebra
tebra.com
Tebra is a healthcare platform that integrates EHRs, billing, and practice management tools for independent medical practices, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.
Practice Fusion
practicefusion.com
Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.
CollaborateMD
collaboratemd.com
CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.
Weave
getweave.com
Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.
OhMD
ohmd.com
OhMD is a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that facilitates patient communication via SMS, allowing healthcare providers to automate and streamline interactions.
Practice Better
practicebetter.io
Practice Better is a practice management app for health and wellness professionals, offering tools for client management, scheduling, and secure communication.
DrChrono
drchrono.com
DrChrono is a cloud-based EHR platform for managing patient records, billing, and telemedicine, enhancing workflow and patient care.
TheraNest
theranest.com
TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.
Jane
jane.app
Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.
CentralReach
centralreach.com
CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.
Medesk
medesk.net
Medesk is cloud-based practice management software for healthcare providers, facilitating patient management, appointment scheduling, billing, and telemedicine.
Clinicea
clinicea.com
Clinicea is a clinic management platform that simplifies operations for practitioners, clinics, and hospital OPDs across multiple specialties worldwide.
Rectangle Health
rectanglehealth.com
Rectangle Health app streamlines healthcare operations, managing patient data, billing, and clinical workflows to enhance efficiency and improve patient care.
TrialHub
trialhub.com
TrialHub is a data intelligence platform that aids clinical research by automating Standard of Care data, optimizing trial design, and improving patient recruitment.
QGenda
qgenda.com
QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.
Healthie
legion.health
Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.
Maple
getmaple.ca
Maple is a Canadian virtual care app providing 24/7 access to licensed doctors and specialists with quick wait times for consultations.
iClinic
iclinic.com.br
iClinic is a management app for healthcare providers that helps manage patient records, communication, and clinical data with remote access and user-friendly features.
Carepatron
carepatron.com
Carepatron is a healthcare management platform that facilitates patient scheduling, records management, and telehealth services for healthcare professionals.
Teladoc
teladochealth.com
The Teladoc app connects patients with healthcare professionals for remote consultations, covering various health services, including medical care and mental health.
WebPT
webpt.com
WebPT is an EMR platform for physical therapy practices that streamlines documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement.
