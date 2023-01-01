WebCatalog

PickCrafter

PickCrafter

الموقع الإلكتروني: poki.com

PickCrafter is an idle crafting clicker game where all you need to do it to dig deep with your trusty pickaxe! Start with a simple pick, click to dig, and collect blocks and gear as you go deeper. Along the way, upgrade your pickaxes, power, gears, and more to enhance your digging capabilities. But beware of challenging bosses and keep the Creep away! Unlock diverse Biomes as you progress, each offering unique adventures. With every dig, the excitement of uncovering new treasures grows. How many picks can you get as you dig deeper into the unknown?

