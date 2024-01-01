VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! The flexible builder makes it really easy to build branded campaigns the focus on your brand's core goals. You can choose to display your campaigns as a website chat widget, landing page or embed form. You can even use these 3 options all at the same time if you like.

الفئات :

الموقع الإلكتروني: vyper.ai

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ VYPER. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.