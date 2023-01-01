Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenecks between teams - Unify your customer journey and team's productivity - Unlock new revenue potential - Maximize your existing RevTech ROI - Respond to customers quicker - Gain better insights, smoother lead and customer management, and better campaigns - Scale operations to achieve faster results Aligning and integrating your sales, marketing, and customer success systems means everyone can work together with the same data. Why on earth would you want to have disjointed apps and processes? You and your customers deserve better. You deserve actionable data that gives teams direction, confidence and a shared view. - Best in class UI, API, and workflow automation - Proven ability to scale - Robust governance and security - Cloud-native, flexible delivery

