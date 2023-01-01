Google Translation Hub
WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.
الموقع الإلكتروني: cloud.google.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Google Translation Hub على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where required. Translation Hub makes it possible for enterprises to customize and manage translation workloads at a previously unachievable scale and cost. - Fast translation for PDF’s, Word and Powerpoints - Full format retention - Customize translations with your own models or use Google's Neural Machine Translation model - Single, transparent pricing
الموقع الإلكتروني: cloud.google.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Google Translation Hub. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.