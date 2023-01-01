Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without prior experience and easy for businesses to operationalize a cost-effective video content engine. The SundaySky Video Platform is easy-to-use and AI-enabled authoring software, embedding creative expertise with powerful personalization capabilities to improve viewer engagement and increase operational efficiencies by reducing reliance on resource-intensive production models that incur significant costs, time and require specialized skills. Growing businesses and leading brands alike, including 1000Bulbs.com, 1-800 Contacts, Aetna, Bank of America, iTHINK Financial, Okta, SalesIntel, Staples, UnitedHealthcare and many others, have adopted SundaySky to modernize video production with personalization to improve audience engagement and drive efficient business growth.

