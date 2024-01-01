Recombee
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: recombee.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Recombee على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: recombee.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Recombee. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.