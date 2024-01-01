WebCatalog

Hiring tech teams has remained one of the biggest business challenges companies will encounter. Pangea.ai solves the difficulties of hiring in a fragmented talent market by aggregating top-vetted development agencies for faster, simplified recruiting. Flexible hiring options to suit any need. * Build products on a project basis * Stand up entire development pods * Engineering team augmentation services How it works: You can use Pangea.ai's self-service instant match to find agencies that suit your needs or connect with one of our team members who can source project proposals for you. Engage distributed software developers and teams where you need them. Pangea.ai's global coverage services a minimum of 4 hours of overlap with any timezone around the world. In addition to English, Pangea.ai's talent speaks 15+ languages. Pangea.ai is the most reliable and data-backed developer agency hiring platform. With 150+ objective data points, Pangea.ai's due diligence process allows procurement teams to see and review documentation instantly, allowing hiring managers to build teams quickly.

