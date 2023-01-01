Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.

