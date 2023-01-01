StreamAlive
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: streamalive.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من StreamAlive على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
الموقع الإلكتروني: streamalive.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ StreamAlive. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.