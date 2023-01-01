CONREGO
الموقع الإلكتروني: conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to attendee tracking and communication tools, it provides a one-stop solution for event professionals. Its flexibility and customizable options make it suitable for conferences, seminars and trade shows.
