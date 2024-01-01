CodePal

CodePal

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: codepal.ai

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من CodePal على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variety of tasks, such as programming, apply transformations and manipulations on the code, and many other tasks. AI Code Generators are very useful for learning, as they can give a good grasp of how the task at hand should be written in code.
الفئات:
Software Development
AI Code Generation Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: codepal.ai

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ CodePal. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

Build AI

Build AI

buildai.space

Krater AI

Krater AI

krater.ai

AI Code Mentor

AI Code Mentor

code-mentor.ai

Autocode

Autocode

autocode.com

AIWRITER

AIWRITER

aiwriter.fi

Refraction

Refraction

refraction.dev

Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph

sourcegraph.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Codewars

Codewars

codewars.com

CheckiO

CheckiO

checkio.org

CodeMate AI

CodeMate AI

codemate.ai

CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey

codemonkey.com

Treehouse

Treehouse

teamtreehouse.com

Refact.ai

Refact.ai

refact.ai

AI Code Mentor

AI Code Mentor

code-mentor.ai

Python Principles

Python Principles

pythonprinciples.com

mBlock

mBlock

mblock.makeblock.com

CS First

CS First

csfirst.withgoogle.com

Scrimba

Scrimba

scrimba.com

Mimo

Mimo

mimo.org

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.