App Radar focuses on organic and paid app user acquisition and let’s you combine self-service tools with managed services for app store marketing. So that you can grow faster, either on your own or with the support of our experts. The international team of App Radar has already helped to achieve more than 100 million downloads for customers like iTranslate, Kolibri Games, Wargaming, some of the world’s most successful mobile companies.

