بدائل - App Radar
Data.ai
data.ai
توفر data.ai، المعروفة سابقًا باسم App Annie، نظامًا أساسيًا وأدوات سهلة الاستخدام لبيانات تحليلات التطبيقات. قم بإدارة كل مرحلة من مراحل عمل تطبيقك بكفاءة أكبر معنا.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
يعمل AppTweak على تعزيز نمو التطبيقات والألعاب الأكثر شهرة في العالم من خلال توفير رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ في واجهة بسيطة. → جربنا مجانًا!
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ # 1 إدارة مراجعة التطبيقات وأداة ASO. قم بتحليل التعليقات وإدارة التقييمات والرد على المراجعات وزيادة التنزيلات العضوية لـ App Store وGoogle Play وAmazon.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
البيانات التي تدفع نمو التطبيقات يزودك Sensor Tower بالبيانات والأفكار اللازمة لإتقان النظام البيئي لتطبيقات الهاتف المحمول.
Adjust
adjust.com
أصبح القياس عبر الأجهزة المحمولة أمرًا سهلاً: يقوم Adjust بتوحيد جميع أنشطتك التسويقية في نظام أساسي واحد قوي، مما يمنحك الرؤى التي تحتاجها لتوسيع نطاق أعمالك.
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics هي أداة ASO شاملة مصممة لمساعدة مطوري التطبيقات والمسوقين على تحسين رؤية تطبيقاتهم وأدائها في متاجر التطبيقات. بفضل الميزات القوية مثل البحث عن الكلمات الرئيسية وتتبعها، وتحليل المنافسين، وتحسين قائمة متجر التطبيقات، تتيح Applytics للمستخدمين اتخاذ قرارات تعتمد على البيانات لتعزيز إمكانية ...
Metrikal
metrikal.io
قامت ShyftUP، وهي وكالة UA متنقلة، ببناء Metrikal للاستخدام الداخلي مع عملائها. لم تكن منتجات التحليلات الأخرى تلتقط البيانات القابلة للتنفيذ المطلوبة. كل اتصال بيانات يتم إجراؤه، وكل عرض مرئي للبيانات، وكل مؤشر أداء رئيسي يتم الإبلاغ عنه على لوحة معلومات Metrikal يؤثر على النمو. ماذا نفعل: اكتشف سر...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics هي خدمة ASO لتعزيز أداء التطبيق وزيادة التنزيلات العضوية للتطبيق. باستخدام أدوات Asolytics، يمكن لمالكي التطبيقات تعزيز رؤية التطبيق وزيادة الإيرادات إلى الحد الأقصى.
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
تقوم Asodesk بتزويد فريقك بتحسين متجر التطبيقات على مستوى عالمي، وأتمتة الرد على المراجعات، وأدوات بحث المنافسين على App Store وGoogle Play.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
نظام بيئي من المنتجات والخدمات لتحسين إعلانات Apple Search، وإطلاق التطبيق، واختبار A/B، وASO، ونمو التطبيقات المُدارة بالكامل.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction هي منصة تحسين UA المحمولة الرائدة! وباعتبارها شريكًا رسميًا لإعلانات بحث Apple، فإنها تعمل على تعزيز نمو تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة باستخدام أدوات الذكاء المبنية على البيانات. يوفر MobileAction فهمًا شاملاً لمشهد الهاتف المحمول الديناميكي الضروري لاكتساب العملاء والاحتفاظ بهم ومشاركتهم. ف...