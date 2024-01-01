AhaSend is an independent Email Service Provider (ESP) specializing in transactional emails. AhaSend's services are designed to ensure that your transactional emails are delivered reliably and efficiently. Other ESPs put you in brackets or charge you per number of recipients in your contact list, which means that most of the time, you'll end up paying more than you should: For example, you're subscribed to the 100,000 email plan and, but this month you need to send 100,500 emails and now you have to subscribe to the next bracket which usually has double the number of emails per month - meaning you'll pay twice as much for roughly the same number of emails. With AhaSend for this specific example, you were paying $50 per month for 100,000 emails, and will pay $50.5 for 100,500 emails. It's that simple. AhaSend specialize in transactional emails and therefore we can offer far better delivery times than other ESPs who mix marketing and transactional emails: Bulk marketing emails are slow to send, and sending a bulk marketing email means that email services such as Gmail, Yahoo and Outlook suddenly see millions of emails coming in from the same IP address or domain within a short period of time, and will delay delivering them to the inbox.

