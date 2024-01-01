Primailer
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: primailer.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Primailer على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Looking To Grow Business with Email Marketing. Then PRIMAILER is there For You where one can Send Emails and result-driven Mass Mailing Campaigns. Create Mass Emails in Easy Steps and Generate More Sales with the Best Bulk Email Service Provider. * Deliverability: Send information through Email with name, order number, purchase date, discount coupon and so on. * Scalability: Whether you’re a startup or a large enterprise handle your important emails through PRIMAILER platform in bulk. * Expertise: PRIMAILER's Customer Success and Support Teams help you in providing the information and guidance about Primailer. * PriMailer: Keep your Growing audience engaged by always Sending the Perfect Message at the Right time. Primailer is the best software for Sending Emails that provide a complete set of features that allow you to easily Manage Every aspect of an Email Marketing Campaign.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: primailer.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Primailer. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.