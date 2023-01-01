Notion is an application that provides components such as databases, kanban boards, wikis, calendars and reminders. Users can connect these components to create their own systems for knowledge management, note taking, data management, project management, among others. These components and systems can be used individually, or in collaboration with others.

Website: notion.so

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Notion. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.