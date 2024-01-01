Machine Learning Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 雲端平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套雲端運算服務，運行在 Google 內部用於其最終用戶產品（例如 Google 搜尋、Gmail、文件儲存和 YouTube）的相同基礎架構上。除了一套管理工具外，它還提供一系列模組化雲端服務，包括運算、資料儲存、資料分析和機器學習。註冊需要信用卡或銀行帳戶詳細資料。Google Cloud Platform 提供基礎設施即服務、平台即服務和無伺服器運算環境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 發布了 App Engine，這是一個用於在 Google 管理的資料中心中開發和託管 Web 應用程式的平台，這是該公司的第一個雲...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
簡單快速的註釋工具可擴展您的機器學習專案。
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
最精簡、最快、最可靠的在地化平台。 利用可擴展軟體在地化平台的強大功能，可靠地進入新市場，實現成長，避免任何麻煩。
Deep Block
deepblock.net
人工智慧最簡單的方法。
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx（現為 AMD 的一部分）是 FPGA、可程式 SoC 的發明者，現在，ACAP 提供了業界最動態的處理技術。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI 是一家人工智慧研究和部署公司，致力於確保通用人工智慧造福全人類。人工智慧是一種極其強大的工具，其創建必須以安全和人類需求為核心。 OpenAI 致力於將利益一致性放在首位——置於利潤之上。 為了實現我們的使命，我們必須包容並重視構成全人類的許多不同觀點、聲音和經驗。我們對多元化、公平性和包容性的投資是持續不斷的，透過廣泛的舉措執行，並得到領導層的倡導和支持。 在 OpenAI，我們相信人工智慧有潛力幫助人們解決巨大的全球挑戰，我們希望人工智慧的優勢能廣泛分享。
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
提供個人化體驗和顯而易見的結果。電子商務和酒店品牌。可以轉換的人工智慧。 透過 Aidaptive 擴展您的業務。可以轉換的人工智慧。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我們的目標是幫助世界更好地運作並改善人們的生活。我們的承諾是創新，幫助我們的客戶發揮最佳水準。 SAP 致力於協助每位客戶成為營運最佳的企業。我們設計解決方案來推動創新、促進平等並跨越國界和文化傳播機會。與我們的客戶和合作夥伴一起，我們可以改變產業、發展經濟、改善社會並保護我們的環境。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter 幫助公司在其數位資產（網路、行動、電子郵件、推播等）中受益於基於即時機器學習的在地推薦。我們的技術可與領先的網路資產（Youtube、亞馬遜等）為其「為您推薦」或「您可能喜歡」等部分構建的技術相媲美。
Recombee
recombee.com
我們提供個人化內容、產品和搜尋推薦作為服務，以增加客戶的收入、提高用戶滿意度並幫助他們的業務發展。透過我們簡單易用的集成，我們的用戶可以透過加入 30 天無限制免費試用來親身體驗我們的服務。我們的總部位於布拉格，為全球 300 多家滿意的客戶提供服務，他們樂於分享他們的經驗。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 無伺服器雲端 - BentoCloud 是一個完全託管的平台，用於建立和營運 AI 應用程序，為 AI 團隊帶來敏捷的產品交付。 BentoML 是軟體工程師建構人工智慧產品的平台。
Smarsh
smarsh.com
增強的行動合規性解決方案。 透過支援更直接的營運商和消費者應用程序，實現行動通訊並自信地滿足監管要求。
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 開發了下一代免結帳技術，使零售商能夠在其商店中快速部署無摩擦購物。 Zippin 正在申請專利的方法使用人工智慧、機器學習和感測器融合技術來創造最佳的消費者體驗：永遠消除結帳隊伍和自助掃描儀，讓購物者快速進出所購買的商品。 Zippin 的平台透過頭頂攝影機和智慧貨架感應器進行產品和購物者跟踪，即使在擁擠的商店中也能實現最高的準確性。 Zippin 由亞馬遜和 SRI 的行業資深人士創立，在零售技術、人工智慧和電腦視覺方面擁有深厚的背景，總部位於舊金山，並得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j 是一種資料科學和機器學習引擎，它使用資料中的關係來改善預測。它插入企業資料生態系統，以便您可以快速將更多資料科學專案投入生產。使用包含超過65 種預先調整的圖形演算法的目錄，資料科學家可以在幾秒鐘內探索數十億個數據點，以識別隱藏的聯繫並產生引人注目的視覺化效果，從而幫助利益相關者做出更好的決策。實際的業務應用程式和操作受益於上下文優先分析，只有圖形才能跨專案提供，例如推薦引擎、異常和欺詐檢測、路線優化、行銷、網路分析等等。
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信賴的分析合作夥伴提供的更快、更有效率的人工智慧和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 產生答案的速度與世界產生資料的速度一樣快。憑藉著四十多年的分析創新，SAS 一直為世界各地的客戶提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds 是最聰明的平台，提供洞察力推薦，推動線上發現和參與。 Crossing Minds 由世界著名的人工智慧先驅創立和領導，並以深度學習的最新進展為動力，可立即提供精確的、基於會話的建議，不會侵犯或危害客戶隱私。我們幫助企業吸引客戶。我們幫助人們發現他們喜歡的產品。我們幫助將好奇心轉化為忠誠。
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric 是一個由 AI/ML 驅動的數據分析平台，使行銷、數據分析和 CRM 團隊能夠更好地了解客戶趨勢和行為。 B2Metric 使用機器學習來自動化資料分析並產生預測性見解，可用於提高客戶參與度、保留率和成長。