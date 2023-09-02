隱私權政策

Last updated on September 2, 2023.

Your privacy is critically important to us, and we have a few fundamental principles we abide by:

We don't ask you for personal information unless we truly need it.

We don't share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, operate our products, or protect our rights.

Our services are compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) EU Regulation.

This Privacy Policy shall apply to the applications by WebCatalog Pte. Ltd. and that are accessible from mobile devices and personal computers (the "App"), and the use of the websites controlled by WebCatalog Pte. Ltd. in general (the "Website"; App, and Website together the "Services").

1. General

Regarding the Services: WebCatalog Pte. Ltd. ("WebCatalog", "we", "us" or "our") is the Data Controller within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR").

This privacy policy shall inform you on how we collect, process and use ("Use") personal data in connection with the Services.

2. Data We Collect, Process and Use

2.1. Information You Provide to Us

We collect information you provide to us directly when you use the Services. This includes:

2.1.1. Checkout Information

If you purchase the App directly through us and our payment processor (Paddle), we and Paddle may store your personal information, namely email addresses, names and addresses for licensing management and troubleshooting purposes whenever you communicate with our support team.

If you purchase the App through other stores, including but not limited to App Store, Microsoft Store, Snap Store, your personal information is not shared with us and is subjected to the privacy policies of these stores.

2.1.2. Account Information

If you create a WebCatalog account, you need to provide your email addresses. You may also provide other information, such as a bio, gender, age, location, or profile picture. This information is optional and may be removed at any time. We also store your user account preferences and settings. We may ask for such information prior to you creating an account to help improve your experience.

2.1.3. Content You Submit

We collect the content you submit to the Services. This includes your reviews, app submissions and other communications with moderators and with us. Your content may include text, links, images, gifs, audio, and videos.

2.1.4. Actions You Take

We collect information about the actions you take when using the Services. This includes your interactions with content, like installing or reviewing. It also includes your interactions with other users, such as following and blocking.

2.1.5 Other Information

You may choose to provide other information directly to us. For example, we may collect information when you fill out a form, apply for a job, request customer support, or otherwise communicate with us.

2.2. Information We Collect Automatically

When you access or use our Services, we may also automatically collect information about you. This includes:

2.2.1. App's Log and App's Usage Data

We may log limited information when you access the App. This may include your IP address, operating system, device information (e.g., device ID), app events, or search terms.

We do not collect browsing data such as pages visited, links clicked or links shared when you use the App.

2.2.2. Website's Log and Website's Usage Data

We may log information when you access the Website. This may include your IP address, user-agent string, browser type, operating system, referral URLs, device information (e.g., device IDs), device settings, pages visited, links clicked, the requested URL, and search terms.

2.2.3. Information Collected from Cookies and Similar Technologies

We may receive information from cookies, which are pieces of data your browser stores and sends back to us when making requests, and similar technologies. We use this information to deliver and maintain our services and our site, improve your experience, understand user activity, personalize content and advertisements, measure the effectiveness of advertising, and improve the quality of our Services. For example, we store and retrieve information about your preferred language and other settings.

See our Section 3 below for more information about how WebCatalog uses cookies and about how you can disable cookies.

3. Cookies Policy

3.1 WebCatalog's websites use cookies to personalize your experience on our sites. Cookies tell us which parts of our websites people have visited, help us measure the performance of ads, and give us insights into user behavior so we can improve our communications and products.

You can disable cookies anytime in your web browser. Here is how it works in Google Chrome and Safari browsers:

Chrome: Go to the Settings in the Chrome menu (Chrome toolbar). Scroll down the page and click Advanced. In the "Privacy" section, click the Content settings. Click "Cookies" and change anything desired.

Safari: Go to Preferences. Click the Privacy tab. Choose to Block all cookies.



For other browsers, please check the documentation your provider provides.

WebCatalog's cookies don't collect information that personally identify you. Also, other sites or companies won't be able to track you through our cookies.

When you disable cookies, our website can no longer provide you with the best user experience and you miss the opportunity to get more personalized information, such as displaying information in your language or displaying prices in your currency.

COOKIES: USE OF (FURTHER ANALYZING) TOOLS

Cookies are stored on your computer when using the Website. Cookies are small text files that are stored on your hard disk of the computer with which you visit a website and which are allocated to your browser and through which certain information is submitted to the cookies user that sets the cookie (in this case us). Cookies serve to make the website offering more user-friendly and effective overall.

The Website uses cookies to the following extent:

Transient / Session cookies

Persistent / Setting cookies

Analysis cookies

Transient cookies are automatically deleted when you close your browser. This includes in particular the session cookies. These store a so-called session ID, which identify user session in the browser. Session cookies are deleted when you log out or close your browser.

Persistent cookies help the Website remember your information and settings when you visit them in the future. They are automatically deleted after a specified period, which may differ depending on the cookie.

We also use cookies on our website which enable an analysis of the user's surfing behavior.

3.2 The Website uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. ("Google"). Google Analytics uses "cookies", which are text files placed on your computer, to help analyze how you use the Website. The information generated by the cookie about your use of the Website will normally be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States.

Because IP-anonymization is activated on the Website, your IP address will be truncated within the area of member states of the European Union or within other contracting states to the Agreement on the European Economic Area. Only in exceptional cases the whole IP address will be first transferred to a Google server in the USA and truncated there. Google will use this information on behalf of WebCatalog for the purpose of evaluating your use of the Website, compiling reports on Website activity and providing other services for WebCatalog relating to website activity and internet usage.

The IP address that your browser transfers within the scope of Google Analytics will not be associated with any other data held by Google.

You may refuse the use of cookies by selecting the appropriate settings in your browser, however please note that if you do so you may not be able to use all functions of the Website. You can also opt-out from the storage by Google of the data that is created by the cookie and is related to the use of the Website (including your IP address) and the processing of such data by Google by downloading and installing the Google Analytics opt-out Browser add-on available under https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=en.

As an alternative to the browser add-on or within browsers on mobile devices, you can click this link in order to opt-out from being tracked by Google Analytics within this Website in the future (this opt-out option applies only for the browser in which you set it and with regard to the Website). In this case an opt-out cookie is put on your device. In case you delete your cookies, you will have to use the aforementioned link again.

For further information on Google Analytics please refer to: [1], [2] and [3].

3.3 If you decide to deactivate (some of) the cookies and tools described above, please note that certain features and functionalities of the Services might not work or might not be accessible to you.

3.4 The legal basis for the processing of the data described in this section 3 (to the extent such data is to be considered Personal Data) is Art. 6 (1) sentence 1 lit. f GDPR (legitimate interests; the legitimate interests to Use such data is that we use and analyze the respective data to improve our Services, such as by gaining a better understanding of your interests and requirements regarding our Services and to help personalize your user experience).

4. Third Party Service Providers

We employ third party companies and individuals to facilitate our Services, to provide our Services on our behalf, to assist us in analyzing how our Services is used. These third-parties have already confirmed their commitment to GDPR compliance and have access to your personal information only to perform these tasks on our behalf and are obligated not to disclose or use it for any other purpose. The legal basis for the data processing described in this section 4 is Art. 6 (1) sentence 1 lit. b GDPR (performance of contract and pre-contractual measures) and Art. 28 GDPR (order processing).

5. Duration of Storage of Personal Data

Unless no shorter storage period is indicated in this privacy policy, we, in general, store Personal Data as long (i) as required for the provision of the Services to you, and/or (ii) as it is necessary with regard to the contractual relationship with you, thereafter only if and to the extent that we are obliged to do so by mandatory statutory retention obligations. If we no longer require the respective Personal Data for the purposes described above, such Personal Data will only be stored during the respective legal retention period and not processed for other purposes.

6. Your Rights

You have the right to request information from us at any time about your Personal Data stored by us. If the legal requirements are met, you also have rights vis-à-vis us to request from us access to and rectification or erasure or restriction of processing concerning your Personal Data or to object the processing of your Personal Data as well as the right to receive your Personal Data provided to us in a structured, established and machine-readable format from us (you can transfer this data to other parties or have it transferred; data portability).

If you have given your consent to the use of personal data, you can revoke such consent at any time (for the future).

If you believe that the processing of your Personal Data by us is in breach of the applicable data protection laws, you can issue a complaint with the competent supervisory authority for data protection.

7. Keeping Your Personal Data Secure

We have taken extensive technical and operational precautions to protect the Personal Data retained by us against unauthorized access and misuse. Our security procedures are revised regularly and adapted to reflect technological progress.

8. California Residents Notice

In relation to paragraph (5), s.1798.130 of California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA):

following subparagraph (A) the list of consumer rights can be found in section 6 above;

following subparagraph (B) personal information categories that We collect or have collected about consumers in the preceding 12 months can be found in section 2 and 3 above;

subparagraph (C) does not apply to our practices as We neither sell nor have in the past 12 months sold your personal information as described in subdivision (t) of s.1798.140 CCPA.

9. Changes to This Policy

We change this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will not reduce your rights under this Privacy Policy without your explicit consent. We always indicate the date when the last changes were published. If changes are significant, we’ll provide a more prominent notice (including, if possible, email notification of Privacy Policy changes).

10. Contact Us

If you have any questions feel free to contact us.

WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

68 Circular Road #02-01, Singapore, 049422

Singapore