Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.

