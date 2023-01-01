Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.

目錄 :

網站： fourwaves.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Fourwaves 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。