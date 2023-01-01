Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual event platform. Sweap offers a free plan up to 500 registrations p.a., so you can start today.

