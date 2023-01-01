Google Meet
網站： meet.google.com
Google Meet（以前稱為 Hangouts Meet）是 Google 開發的一項視訊通訊服務。它是替代 Google Hangouts 的兩個應用程式之一，另一個是 Google Chat。 Google 計劃於 2019 年 10 月開始停用 Google Hangouts。
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Meet 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
