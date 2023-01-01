Google Vault
網站： google.com
使用 Vault 保留、保存、搜尋和匯出數據，以滿足組織的保留和電子數據展示需求。保險庫支援： - Gmail 訊息 - 開啟歷史記錄的傳統版 Hangouts 聊天以及記錄的 Google Talk 聊天 - 谷歌網路論壇 - Google 雲端硬碟中的文件 - Google Chat 中開啟歷史記錄的對話。 - Google Meet 中的錄音
