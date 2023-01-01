WebCatalog

Google Vault

Google Vault

還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： google.com

使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Vault」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

使用 Vault 保留、保存、搜尋和匯出數據，以滿足組織的保留和電子數據展示需求。保險庫支援： - Gmail 訊息 - 開啟歷史記錄的傳統版 Hangouts 聊天以及記錄的 Google Talk 聊天 - 谷歌網路論壇 - Google 雲端硬碟中的文件 - Google Chat 中開啟歷史記錄的對話。 - Google Meet 中的錄音

網站： google.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Vault 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Google Chat

Google Chat

workspace.google.com

Google Meet

Google Meet

meet.google.com

Google Groups

Google Groups

google.com

Google One

Google One

google.com

Google Recorder

Google Recorder

recorder.google.com

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Google Drive

Google Drive

google.com

Google Admin

Google Admin

admin.google.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Google Messages

Google Messages

messages.google.com

Google Trends

Google Trends

trends.google.com

Gmail

Gmail

google.com

    產品

    技術支援

    公司

    法律資訊

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

    隱私權政策