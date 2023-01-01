WebCatalog
網站： tasks.google.com

使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Tasks」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

隨時隨地管理、擷取和編輯您的任務，待辦事項可在您的所有裝置上同步。與 Gmail 和 Google 日曆的整合可協助您更快完成任務。

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Tasks 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

