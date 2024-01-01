AI Code Generation Software - 最热门应用
AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT：优化对话语言模型。我们训练了一个名为 ChatGPT 的模型，它以对话方式进行交互。对话格式使ChatGPT能够回答后续问题、承认错误、挑战不正确的前提并拒绝不适当的请求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它经过训练可以遵循提示中的指令并提供详细的响应。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
您可以使用巴德来帮助推进您的想法。在 Bard 的帮助下，您可以执行以下操作： - 集思广益，制定计划，或寻找不同的方法来完成工作 - 获得更复杂主题的快速、易于理解的摘要 - 创建大纲、电子邮件、博客文章、诗歌等的初稿
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it 是一家位于旧金山的初创公司，也是一个在线 IDE（集成开发环境）。它的名字来自缩写 REPL，代表“读取-评估-打印循环”。该服务由约旦程序员 Amjad Masad 和约旦设计师 Haya Odeh 于 2016 年创建。Repl.it 允许用户使用浏览器编写代码并构建应用程序和网站。此外，Repl.it 允许用户通过各种方式共享项目。他们还举办“jams”，即基于特定主题的编码比赛。竞赛奖品通常包括临时帐户升级、金钱、加密货币或礼品卡等。 Repl.it 上的 repl 是一个交互式编程环境。您可以使用最流行的编程语言创建工作区，在虚拟机上为您提供一个可以运行代码的容器。在...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI 是一门编码法学硕士，旨在改变我们构建软件的方式。 通过构建 BLACKBOX.AI，我们的目标是： 让工程师构建和发布产品的速度提高 10 倍，从而加快公司内部的创新步伐 加速全球软件工程师的增长，工程师数量从约 1 亿增加到 1B 十倍
Build AI
buildai.space
将人工智能融入您的业务。几分钟后。 构建适合您业务的、由人工智能驱动的网络应用程序。无需任何技术技能。
Krater AI
krater.ai
借助 Krater AI，将您的企业提升到新的水平。我们的一体化超级应用程序释放了人工智能技术的力量，实现了从内容创建到文本到语音转换功能的一切。通过 Krater，您将获得无限的可能性和真正的创新。体验无与伦比的功能和易用性 - 立即注册并获得 AI 优势。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI代码导师。 立即使用终极解释器工具开始更智能地编码。 基于人工智能来优化、重构和审查代码！
Autocode
autocode.com
新用户通知。购买提醒。预定的工作。社区机器人。 SQL 查询。内部工装。使用 JavaScript 和 API 创建您想要的任何内容。
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
希望通过 Chat GPT 赚钱？ AI Writer 就是您的最佳选择——它是在几秒钟内生成高质量、引人入胜的内容的终极工具。 借助我们先进的人工智能算法和直观的界面，您可以轻松创建博客文章、文章等。通过我们内置的联盟计划，您只需将其他人推荐到我们的平台即可赚钱。 立即开始使用 AI Writer，了解使用 Chat GPT 创建精彩内容和赚钱是多么容易
Refraction
refraction.dev
重构代码、生成文档、创建单元测试等等。 只需粘贴一段代码，选择您的语言或框架，然后点击“生成”即可见证魔法。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
使用 Sourcegraph 的代码智能平台了解、修复和自动化整个代码库。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
借助 AI2sql，工程师和非工程师无需了解 SQL 即可轻松编写高效、无错误的 SQL 查询。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
人工智能编码助手。结对程序员以满足开发人员的需求。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
使用 DeftGPT，您可以： * 简化您的内容写作：DeftGPT 允许您提出问题、获得即时答案并与 AI 进行互动对话。您将可以立即访问 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic 的 Claude 以及各种其他机器人。 * 团队管理：DeftGPT 使您能够邀请无限的成员加入您的组织帐户，从而简化了管理和计费。这可以节省您的资金，同时提高整体生产力。此外，通过我们的计划，您可以将账单统一到一个帐户中，以增加便利。 * 与任何 PDF 或文档聊天：从法律协议到财务报告，DeftGPT 为您的文档注入活力。您可以提出问题、接收摘要、查找信息等等。此外，它还兼容多种格式，...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推动 GenAI 在企业中的采用。 我们得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投资者的支持 TuneChat：我们的聊天应用程序由开源模型提供支持 TuneStudio：我们为开发人员微调和部署法学硕士的游乐场 ChainFury：我们的开源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
来认识一下 iSenseHUB：终极人工智能驱动平台，旨在彻底改变您的创建、设计和优化方式。我们配备了超过 65 种尖端人工智能工具，我们的使命是帮助个人和企业简化流程并以闪电般的速度制作高质量的内容。将 iSenseHUB 视为您的个人人工智能助手，随时准备处理各种任务。从生成代码、制作 SEO 优化的文章、设计图形到管理社交媒体帖子 - 我们都涵盖了。我们的工具旨在简化复杂的任务，让您能够专注于最重要的事情：发展业务并激发创造力。 iSenseHUB不仅仅是一个工具；更是一个工具。它是一整套由人工智能驱动的解决方案。这就像拥有一整套专家团队触手可及，但没有高昂的价格标签。无论您是寻求规模扩...