CodeMate AI

CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * CodeMateGPT: This feature automates tasks like debugging code, fixing errors, reviewing, and optimizing. It gives you the best version of your written code in seconds. * Instant Debugging: CodeMate can analyze your code on multiple test cases based on your approach and generate detailed fixes along with a description of the error. * CodeMate- Report: Get a detailed report on your code performance and quality along with a programming score, helping you improve your coding skills to write industry-level code. * CodeMate Chat: Ask any kind of questions and get answers tailored as per your own codebase. This AI-powered chat functionality is right inside your editor and end-to-end encrypted. * Detailed Code Review: Review your code as per best practices to be followed in software development through AI as if an experienced developer is sitting beside you.
